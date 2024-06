The New York State Department of Transportation said Route 303 between Route 20 (Orangeburg Road) and Erie Street in the town of Orangetown will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, through Noon on Saturday, June 29, to facilitate sewer main repairs, weather permitting.

Motorists should use the posted detour as an alternate.

For more information, call 511.

