Off-Duty Cop Reportedly Attacked Outside Rockland Bar

Kathy Reakes
East Central Avenue in Pearl River, and Mickey's (left).
East Central Avenue in Pearl River, and Mickey's (left). Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An off-duty NYPD officer was jumped outside a popular Pearl River bar and robbed of his sneakers, according to the Orangetown Police.

Orangetown Police detectives are investigating the robbery that took place around 230 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Mickey's Tavern, located at 50 E. Central Ave., in Pearl River, said Orangetown Police Det. Sgt. James Sullivan.

According to Sullivan, the 29-year-old unidentified officer from Nanuet was struck in the face and head by unknown suspects as he was leaving the tavern.

The off-duty officer, who suffered facial injuries, told police he was robbed of his sneakers during the incident, Sullivan said.

He was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information, or any store owner who may have video surveillance of the incident to contact the Orangetown Detective Bureau at 845-359-2121.

