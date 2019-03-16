Murders, Rapes Spike In NYC Despite Lower Overall Crime Rate

The NYPD has seen a spike in rapes and murders, though overall, crime in New York City is down from this time a year ago.

Officials in Manhattan have touted the fact that overall, there is a lower crime rate, however, rapes and murders are on the rise through early March, according to the NYPD’s CompState report.

The report found that in 2019, there have been 53 murders, up 29.3 percent from last year, when there were 41 in the same timeframe. The NYPD is also reporting 307 rapes, up from 254 in 2018, a 20.9 percent increase.

Robberies, felony assault, burglary and grand larceny have all dipped between 5 and 14 percent from a year ago. In total, in 2019, there have been 13,820 major crimes, compared to 15,089, an 8.4 percent decrease.

The complete CompStat report for the NYPD can be found here .

