Man Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Haverstraw

A hit-and-run driver in the Hudson Valley is at large after striking and killing an 82-year-old man, officials said.

At approximately 7 a.m. in Rockland County, the man was struck on Route 9W near New Main Street in Haverstraw while crossing the street, according to police.

The victim, later identified as Juan Alberto Germonsen, lived at the nearby Green Hills Home for Adults.

Germonsen was reportedly found lying in the roadway and was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver never stopped after hitting the pedestrian. The incident led to a lengthy shutdown of Route 9W between New Main Street and Short Clove Road on Tuesday morning as police investigated the fatal crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

