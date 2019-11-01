Man Found Murdered In Home Near Area High School, Police Say

Police are investigating the murder of an Ulster County man who was found dead in a home.

Myron T. Moye, 36, of Kingston, was found around 2 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at a home on West O’Reilly Street after police received a 911 call, said the Kingston Police.

Responding officers found Moye and began administering first aid until he was transported by emergency medical services to Health Alliance Broadway Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The crime scene, which is close to Kingston High School, prompted the department to notify the school system.

Police are not releasing many details of the crime, except to identify the victim.

Kingston's Mayor, Steve Noble, said on Facebook that the death is the second in the city this year and that both attacks were "targeted and "at this time we do not believe there is a threat to the general public."

"My thoughts are with the family of the victims during this difficult time," Noble said.

The department is being assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the TipLine at 845-331-9944 or use the Submit-A-Tip website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtipsstart.aspx . All calls will be kept confidential.

