Cold Front Accompanied By Thunderstorms Will Follow Summer Preview: 5-Day Forecast

Clouds will linger on Sunday, May 19, followed by afternoon breaks of sun.

Monday, May 20 will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, May 21 with sunny skies, helping the mercury climb into the low 80s with calm winds.

Expect more summer-like weather on Wednesday, May 22 with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday, May 23, will start with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s before the cold front moves in late in the afternoon.

The front will be accompanied by scattered showers and storms that will last through the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.