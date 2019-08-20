Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Guardrail In Rockland

Contact Us
A 30-year-old man is facing felony DWI charges after police say he crashed into a guardrail while driving in Rockland.
Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a single-car accident in the area of 201 Western Highway in the hamlet of Tappan on Saturday, Aug. 17 around 11:15 p.m.

On-scene investigation revealed that a 2000 Toyota Celica had sustained front end damage after the driver, identified as Accer Crisostomo, 30, of Orangeburg, strayed from the road and hit a guardrail, according to police.

During officers’ interview with Crisostomo, it was revealed that he was driving while in an intoxicated state, police say.

Crisostomo was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where police say he consented to and subsequently failed a chemical breath test.

Crisostomo was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony. He also faces a second felony DWI charge due to his past conviction in the state of New York.

Crisostomo was remanded to Rockland County Jail. His future court date is pending.

