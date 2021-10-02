Man Arrested For Strangling Passenger During Domestic Dispute In Hudson Valley

A 34-year-old man is facing charges for his role in an alleged domestic dispute that led to him strangling his passenger after stopping on the side of the road, state police announced.

Troopers from the New Rochelle barracks responded to complaints of a domestic disturbance on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Harrison shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Police said that the initial investigation determined that the driver, Steven Silva Lugo, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, struck the passenger several times before pulling the vehicle over, causing multiple contusions and scratches on the passenger’s arms and neck.

According to investigators, while on the shoulder of I-95, both Silva Lugo and the passenger continued the physical altercation outside of the vehicle.

Silva Lugo allegedly strangled the passenger to the point of the passenger momentarily losing consciousness, police said. When a witness stopped to assist, Silva Lugo fled the scene in the vehicle he had been driving.

Later on Sept. 26, troopers were able to contact Silva Lugo, who turned himself in to State Police in New Rochelle without incident.

Silva Lugo was charged with second-degree strangulation and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in the Town of Pelham Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.