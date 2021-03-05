Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
FBI Offers Reward In Hudson Valley Murder Case

Kathy Reakes
Jerome Wilson
Jerome Wilson Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force and the Yonkers Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for murder.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jerome Wilson, age 26, of Yonkers.

Investigators say Wilson shot and killed Chazz Mitchell in front of 63 Oak Street on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Wilson was last seen with dreadlocks and a goatee, said Amy J. Thoreson spokeswoman with the FBI. 

The FBI is offering a reward for help in locating a man wanted for an alleged murder in Yonkers.

Kathy Reakes

Investigators say Wilson has ties to Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, and Poughkeepsie. 

He is also believed to have family and ties to Albany, Niagara Falls, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information about Wilson or the shooting is asked to call the FBI at 212-384-1000. 

They could receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

