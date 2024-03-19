Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Stony Point Home

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 on Rosetown Road in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, when officers arrived they found a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both shot dead from a single gunshot wound.

Stony Point detectives began an investigation with help from the Rockland Sheriff's Office and the Rockland County Medical Examinter's Office.

The weapon was located at the scene and secured by detectives, Becker said.

"It appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public," Becker added.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.