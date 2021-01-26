Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Total Vaccine Doses Administered, Received In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

DWI Driver Busted With Illegal Handgun, Cocaine In Rockland County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Sunset Park man was arrested by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley and is facing DWI, drug, and weapons charges.
A Sunset Park man was arrested by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley and is facing DWI, drug, and weapons charges. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police troopers busted a man with an illegal gun and cocaine who attempted to flee from a DWI on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County, officials said.

Troopers from the Haverstraw barrack stopped to assist the driver of a 2018 Dodge Durango that was stopped in the southbound lane at exit 11 in Ramapo at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Police said that while troopers were speaking with the driver, Sunset Park resident Mario Pacho Tocachi, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. While speaking with Tocachi outside of his truck, he attempted to flee on foot.

Tocachi was taken into custody after a short pursuit, at which point troopers located a .25 caliber handgun in his pants pocket and cocaine. The subsequent search of his vehicle led to the seizure of additional cocaine.

Tocachi, 28, was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Willfully defacing a gun;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Obstruction of governmental administration;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Felony DWI;
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Following his arraignment in the Town of Ramapo Court, Tocachi was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. Tocachi is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Jan. 28.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.