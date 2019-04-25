Accused Heroin Dealer Faces Charges In Area

An accused heroin dealer from Middletown will face charges in Dutchess County, police say.

An investigation by the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) revealed that 27-year-old Daquan Charles of Middletown allegedly possessed and sold more than 138 grams of heroin.

New York State Police worked alongside the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a criminal indictment from a grand jury.

New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) arrested Charles on Tuesday, April 16. He faces the following charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (five counts), a Class B felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (with a previous conviction), a Class B felony

Charles was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $100,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

