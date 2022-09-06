47-Year-Old Drowns During Family Outing In Region

A man from the region drowned while attempting to swim across a river while on an outing with his family.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 1;30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Delaware River at the Landers Minisink Campground in the town of Highland.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Long Island resident Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, age 47, of Flanders in Suffolk County, was at the campground with family and friends for the holiday weekend.

Xujar entered the river at approximately 1:30 p.m. and attempted to swim across when he became fatigued and went under the water and did not resurface, Nevel said.

He was located at around 6:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead by a Town of Highland Ambulance Paramedic.

