4-Year-Old Child Struck Killed By Delivery Truck In Area

A 4-year-old child was killed after being hit by a delivery truck in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley apartment complex.

New York State troopers responded to the event around 3:50 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, in Orange County after receiving a call that a child had been hit by a delivery truck on D A Weider Blvd., in Kiryas Joel, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An initial investigation found that a delivery truck going south on D A Weider Blvd., made a left turn into a driveway entrance of an apartment complex, Nevel said.

Upon entering the complex, the truck struck the male child, he added.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

"Troopers interviewed the operator of the delivery truck and found no signs of impairment," Nevel said.

There are no charges at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

