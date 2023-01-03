2 Stony Point Women Killed In New Year's Day Crash In Haverstraw

Two women were killed in a single-vehicle New Year's Day crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Rockland County at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 on Beach Road in the town of Haverstraw in the Kayak launch area.

Responding Haverstraw Police Department officers observed the vehicle occupied by three women up on an embankment on the north side of the road, said Haverstraw PD Captain John Gould Jr.

The driver, a 64-year-old female from Haverstraw, stated she was driving north on Beach Road and was making right-hand turn at the Kayak launch when she lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle slid off of the roadway, Gould said.

The rear passenger, a 65-year-old Stony Point woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger, an 87-year-old woman also from Stony Point, was transported to Nyack Hospital but succumbed to her injuries, Gould added.

The driver was given field sobriety tests as well as an alcohol breath test. The driver passed all tests.

"It appears that the rain and fog were the contributing factors to this accident," Gould said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

