IDs Released For Mother, Daughter From Stony Point Killed In New Year's Day Haverstraw Crash

Police have released the identities of a mother and daughter killed in a New Year's Day crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Rockland County at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 on Beach Road in the town of Haverstraw in the Kayak launch area.

Responding Haverstraw Police Department officers found the vehicle occupied by three women, two daughters, and their mother, up on an embankment on the north side of the road, said Haverstraw PD Captain John Gould Jr.

The rear passenger, Lordes Martinez, age 65, of Stony Point, died at the scene. Her mother, Ana Martinez, age 87, also of Stony Point died at Nyack Hospital, Gould said.

The driver and younger sister, Ana Polanco, age 64, of Haverstraw survived, Gould added.

Polanco told police she was driving north on Beach Road and was making a right-hand turn at the Kayak launch when she lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle slid off of the roadway, Gould said.

"It appears that the rain and fog were the contributing factors to this accident," Gould said on the day of the crash.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the New York State Police.

