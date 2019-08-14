Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Obituaries

Sabrina Garieri Of Warwick Dies Days After Turning 18

Donna Christopher
Facebook @dchristopherct Email me Read More Stories
Sabrina Garieri
Sabrina Garieri Photo Credit: Contributed photo

Sabrina E. Garieri, of Rye Brook in Westchester and Warwick in Orange County, died just days after turning 18.

She died on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Sabrina was born Aug. 7, 2001, to Vincent and Carmela (Cecere) Garieri. Originally from Rye Brook, she relocated with her family to Warwick and later to Mansfield, Massachusetts, and had just graduated from Mansfield High School.

Her family recalls her creative spirit, her love of music and dance, and her passion to help those in need said the obituary.

Sabrina recently raised a significant amount of money to support the Breast Cancer Alliance.

She was weeks away from beginning the next chapter of her life at Bridgewater State University and had plans to become a first grade teacher.

Sabrina leaves behind parents, Vincent and Carmela, grandparents Martino and Emma Cecere, and siblings, Samantha and Nico Garieri.

She is the niece of Steve Cecere (Kristin), John Cecere (Laura), Martino Cecere (Dierdre), Maria Osso (Francesco), Tony Garieri (Mina), Rocky Garieri (Dawn) and Vito Garieri Jr.

Sabrina is also survived by many cousins and friends and her faithful companions, Emmett and Muffin.

She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Vito and Elisabetta Garieri and uncles, Joe and Nico Garieri and aunt Teresa Casarella.

To honor Sabrina’s life, family and friends will gather on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 767  E. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck.

A funeral mass is on Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, followed by entombment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.