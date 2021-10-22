Former Officer In Area Dies Unexpectedly At Age 59

A longtime area law enforcement officer has died shortly after retiring following 34 years of service to the community.

Christopher Evans Howe, age 59, of Ulster County, better known to his friends and family as Chris, Howie, or Officer Howe, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to his obituary.

Howe began working for the Ulster County's Sheriff's Office in 1986 as a corrections officer. He retired in March after 34 years of service with the department.

He was most recently honored with a promotion to First Sergeant.

"Our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. He will forever be remembered and always be missed. Rest in peace Howie," the department said.

Howe was well respected and highly regarded by everyone who had the opportunity to work with him, they added.

Among his many accomplishments, he was proud to be recognized as a Federal Firearms Instructor and a Drone Investigation Pilot.

His work was his passion and he truly excelled in his career as he was honored with numerous awards and accolades. To name a few: Officer of the Month (August 1991), State Deputy Sheriff's Association "Top Gun" (1993), "Excellent Duty Awards" (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015), and the "Ready Commendation Award" (2017).

According to his obituary, Howe lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. Although he was totally dedicated to his career, he found his greatest joy while boating on the Hudson, snowmobiling in Vermont, skiing locally in the beautiful Catskills, four-wheeling on any rough terrain, and of course golfing at the drop of a ball.

"Howie will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his many friends and fellow boat captains at Lou's Boat Basin on the Rondout Creek," the obituary said.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22 at the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, where family, friends, and members of the Law Enforcement Community may visit.

A special law enforcement visitation and seating will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon at The Mount Academy, 1001 Broadway, Esopus. A funeral service will follow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.