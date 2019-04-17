Tuna Products Recalled Due To Salmonella Outbreak In Seven States, Including NY, CT

Thirteen people in seven states - including New York and Connecticut - have been sickened by salmonella this year due to a frozen raw ground tuna product, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week, the CDC announced a recall of three lots of individually packed one-pound bags and 20-pound boxes of Jensen Tuna Inc. The recalled lots are: z266; z271 and z272. Jensen Tuna distributed the recalled products to distributors in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, and Washington. The recalled products may have been redistributed to additional states.

The recall was announced by Jensen Tuna and the CDC on Monday, April 15. Illnesses were reported on dates ranging from Jan. 8 through March 20. Ill people range in age from 29 to 85 years old, with a median age of 40and 54 percent of the reported illnesses were from females. Of the 12 people with available information, two (17 percent) have been hospitalized.

The recalled tuna should not be sold or served by stores or restaurants, the CDC noted, adding, "consumers who order sushi made with raw tuna, including 'spicy tuna,' should ask the restaurant or grocery store if the tuna is supplied by Jensen Tuna. If you are not sure if the tuna has been recalled, do not eat it.”

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider. FSIS noted that some product may be frozen in consumers’ freezers.

The CDC said that the investigation into the salmonella outbreak is ongoing, and the organization will provide updates when more information is available. Check Daily Voice.

