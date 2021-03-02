Strong Winds With Damaging Gusts Cause Thousands Of Power Outages In Hudson Valley

Utility crews in the Hudson Valley worked through the overnight to repair damages caused by the wind storm that is toppling trees and tree limbs onto power lines, leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

A Wind Advisory has been extended until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

According to Central Hudson Gas & Electric, power was lost to more than 33,000 customers overnight, with approximately 11,000 still in the dark as of just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

In total, power was restored to more than 22,000 customers overnight. Outages on Tuesday morning were still being reported in:

Ulster County: 7,393 customers affected;

Greene County: 1,899;

Dutchess: 1,055;

Orange County: 354.

Con Edison was also reporting 16 active outages, which were still impacting 405 of the company’s 360,045 Westchester customers.

Outages were still active in:

North Castle: 209;

Yorktown: 96;

Harrison: 55;

Cortlandt: 21;

White Plains: 16;

White Plains: 4;

Mamaroneck Village: 3;

Greenburgh: 2;

New Rochelle: 1;

Irvington: 1.

Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson, cautioned that the windy conditions are expected to persist throughout the day on Tuesday, and more outages are expected to be reported.

Power in the hardest-hit areas may not be restored until Wednesday morning.

“Central Hudson takes storm restoration very seriously and we have a complement of more than 370 line and tree professionals in the field today including our core contractors as well as 45 mutual aid workers from our partners at Con Edison arriving this afternoon,” he said. “These crews are working to address more than 350 individual damages locations as safely and efficiently as possible to restore power.”

Orange & Rockland was also working to repair 30 current outages, affecting 179 of its customers, while NYSEG was repairing outages impacting less than 50 customers in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

“With colder temperatures today and many working and schooling from home, we know how important electrical service is to our customers and we expect to have two-thirds of the remaining outages restored by this evening,” Hawthorne added. “Some heavily impacted areas will have outages linger into tomorrow evening, but as we continue to assess damage from this wind storm in impacted communities this morning we will update estimated times of restoration.”

