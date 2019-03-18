Recall Issued For Chicken Fried Rice Products

The USDA is urging consumers to check their freezers after announcing a recall of more than 30,000 pounds of a chicken fried rice product.

Choice Canning Company Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company, announced that it is recalling 35,459 pounds of chicken fried rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken fried rice products were produced on Feb. 13, and Feb. 19. The recalled products include:

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of Feb. 13, 2019, and a "Best if Used By" date of Aug. 13, 2020, on the label.

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of Feb. 19, 2019, and a "Best if Used By" date of Aug. 19, 2020, on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

FSIS personnel discovered the issue on March 11 during a routine label verification. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the chicken fried rice product, though FSIS noted that some product may be frozen in some consumers’ freezers.

