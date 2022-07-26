NY Soldier Made Terroristic Threats At Army National Guard Base, Cops Say

An Army National Guard soldier in Upstate New York is facing charges after allegedly threatening violence at a military base in the Capital District.

New York State Police said they began investigating after a concerned soldier from the Army National Guard Base in Latham contacted them on Saturday, July 23.

Troopers determined that Thomas Greene, age 20, of Colonie, had made a terroristic threat while on the base and arrested him.

State Police did not initially reveal Greene’s connection to the base, but an agency spokesperson later confirmed that he is a soldier.

Investigators also searched Greene’s home, where they found an illegally possessed assault rifle, a shotgun, and five large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Greene had an active order of protection that prevented him from legally possessing a firearm, according to police.

Greene was charged with multiple offenses, including making a terroristic threat, and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was being held at the Albany County jail and is awaiting arraignment in the town of Colonie Court.

