North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: These Hudson Valley Areas Rank Among Highest In State For Positive Testing Rate

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas in New York State with the highest positivity rates for COVID testings as of Sunday, Nov. 22. Photo Credit: New York State
A look at the consequences when an area has a high positivity rate for COVID testing. Photo Credit: New York State
New York State daily COVID stats released Sunday, Nov. 22. Photo Credit: New York State

Several locations in the Hudson Valley have among the highest positive rates for COVID-19 testing in the state amid the recent spike in cases across the region and most of the nation and the world. 

The first image above shows locations in New York with the highest rates, according to data released by the state on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The second image lists the consequences when an area has a high positivity rate for COVID testing.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.39 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.29 percent.

Within the focus areas, 42,198 test results were reported Saturday, Nov. 21, yielding 1,853 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 154,410 test results were reported, yielding 3,538 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 18: 3.9 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 19: 3.4 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 20: 3.7 percent
  • Saturday, Nov. 21: 3.3 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 372 
  • Rockland, 91
  • Orange, 73
  • Dutchess, 65
  • Ulster, 19
  • Sullivan, 13
  • Putnam, 6

There were 30 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with four in the Hudson Valley (three in Dutchess County and one in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 26,357 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 2,562 (+119)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 391
  • Hospital Counties - 52
  • Number ICU - 502 (+35)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 234 (+22)
  • Total Discharges - 83,307 (+276)
  • Deaths - 30

