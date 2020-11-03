COVID-19: Rockland County Cancels Seven Events

Out of an abundance of caution with the spread of the novel coronavirus, Rockland County is postponing several upcoming government meetings and events.

All tours of the Fire Museum

Office for the Aging, Advisory Council meeting, Wednesday, March 11

Division of Environmental Resources, Minisceongo Creek Watershed Alliance Networking Event, Wednesday, March 11

Division of Environmental Resources, Rockland County Water Quality Coordinating Committee Meeting, Tuesday, March 17

Human Rights Commission, Human Rights Symposium, Wednesday, March 25

Office for the Aging, Senior Emergency Preparedness, April 7

Office for the Aging, Elder Abuse Forum, April 14.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents, particularly those who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19,” said County Executive Ed Day. “We will look to reschedule these events as soon as we are able and will continue to make resources available to our residents in our offices, on the phone and via our social media pages.”

If you have any concerns about COVID-19, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

