North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland on Monday, Nov. 30.
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland on Monday, Nov. 30. Photo Credit: Rockland County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County is down after peaking at more than 1,500 late last week, but the number of patients hospitalized and the virus-related death toll are on the rise.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active cases is at 1,478 on Monday, Nov. 30, down from 1,524 recently and up from 1,100 earlier in the month.

A total of 65 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 60, and there were two new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 695 since March.

There have now been a total of 21,258 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 327,332 tested. The overall 6.5 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Nov. 30:

  • Spring Valley: 244;
  • New City: 183;
  • Monsey: 116;
  • Suffern: 102;
  • Pearl River: 101;
  • Nanuet: 101;
  • Stony Point: 73;
  • Haverstraw: 72;
  • Garnerville: 70;
  • Congers: 65;
  • West Nyack: 48;
  • Nyack: 43;
  • Pomona: 45;
  • Valley Cottage: 32;
  • West Haverstraw: 32;
  • Tappan: 31;
  • Blauvelt: 27;
  • Orangeburg: 26;
  • Sparkill: 17;
  • Thiells: 10;
  • Sloatsburg: 9;
  • Palisades: 8;
  • Hillburn: 7;
  • Piermont: 6;
  • Tomkins Cove: 5.

Statewide, there have been a total of 19,272,524 COVID-19 tests administered, with 641,161 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there has been a total of 26,690 COVID-19-related deaths. 

