Tearful Manager Says Yankees Will Dedicate Season To Hudson Valley Woman Killed By Tree

Northern Westchester County resident Catherine Tusiani, age 50, of Armonk, the wife of Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships Michael Tusiani was killed when a tree fell on her car during a Nor'easter on Wednesday, April 3.

In a pregame news conference on Friday, April 5 before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone tearfully said that the team would be dedicating the season to Tusiani.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when Tusiani's 2021 Toyota was hit by the tree while she was driving on Route 128 between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive, according to the Town of North Castle Police.

During the news conference, Boone said the tragedy cast a sense of sadness amid the busy start of the baseball season, according to a report by mlb.com.

"With all the excitement of Opening Day, we get reminded all the time of the perspective," Boone said. "At the end of the day, this is our livelihood and it really matters, but it is just a game. Our Yankee family has heavy hearts today. We’ll be playing for them today and all season."

The team also mourned Tusiani's death in a statement on Thursday, April 4:

"Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani," the Yankees said in a statement, continuing, "Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family."

The statement continued: "As we share in the pain and grief with Michael, daughters Alexa and Julia, and the entire Tusiani family, the Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss."

