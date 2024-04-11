Pair Of Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $100K Sold In Rockland

According to the New York Lottery, the winning tickets were sold in Rockland County at the Shell Gas Station, owned by MS Corp, located at 255 S. Main St., in New City.

The winners picked four correct numbers, and the Powerball won with extra help by purchasing a Powerplay ticket, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 10 game were 6-7-12-24-36 and a Powerball of 15.

No word yet on who the winners are. We will keep you posted.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Power Play option allows players to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times when purchased.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

