New Eatery In Stony Point Opens In Space Of Old Dee's Deli

Located in Rockland County in Stony Point, Supervisor Jim Monaghan stopped by what's now Maguilar Cafe to welcome new owner Genser Marroquin to the neighborhood.

Maguilar Cafe, located on North Liberty Drive, at the former Dee’s Deli, serves coffee, cold beverages, and sandwiches.

Marroquin says business has been "busy" and he is happy to be in the neighborhood.

The sandwiches offered include cold cuts, chicken salad, and all the favorite egg sandwiches.

The café is open daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

For to-go orders call 845-429-3923.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.