Mutant Sleepover: Request Stay At All-New X-Mansion Airbnb In Hudson Valley

The 4-bed, 5-bath mansion, located in New Castle, is part of Airbnb's "icons" series, which consists of locales inspired by music, films, television shows, art, sports, and more, according to the company.

The company's X-Mansion is inspired by the animated Disney+ show "X-Men '97" and features show-inspired interior design and activities.

Those who book a stay can sleep in one of the mansion's many X-Men-inspired dorms belonging to iconic heroes such as Wolverine, which are designed as if they were in a two-dimensional cartoon world.

Guests can also learn about their special mutant powers in the War Room, or learn to improve their fighting skills in the Danger Room by taking classes with combat professors.

Before the end of their stays, guests will also be debriefed on their newfound powers and will have a chance to receive their official diploma and class photo.

The mansion will also offer beignets for breakfast made from a secret recipe belonging to one of the X-Men, Gambit.

Experiences at the mansion will be led by Jubilee, one of the characters from the show.

Stays at the Airbnb will cost $97 per guest. Booking requests will close on Monday, May 13 at 11:59 p.m.

After receiving booking requests, the company will randomly choose a set of potential guests. They will then vet these choices for their answers about their connection to the icon and unique perspectives.

Selected guests will then be invited to book a stay.

To request a booking, potential guests will need an active Airbnb account and the company's app.

Click here to request a stay at the X-Mansion.

