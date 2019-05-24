Photos: Residents Bear Down As Mama, Cub, Rummage Through Trash Cans In Area

With the weather continuing to warm up, more and more black bears are making their way out of the woods and onto area properties in the area.

The latest black bear sighting came in Pine Plains, when a Cedar Knolls Road resident caught what appears to be a mother and its cub marching through his backyard on multiple occasions in the past few weeks.

The resident said that he noticed that something was getting into the trash in the rear of the house and set up deer cameras as a response. It turns out that it wasn’t deer feasting on his leftovers, and was instead a paper of bears making the rounds.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.

“Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

In the event of a bear sighting, officials offered a series of tips in case of a close encounter:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;

Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;

If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;

If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;

If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;

A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control.

"Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same. Do not approach the bear so as to take a photo or video. Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people."

