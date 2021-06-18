HBO Series Takes Over Hudson Valley Street For Filming

If you looking for a way to spend the afternoon, head to Poughkeepsie to catch the action happening with the filming of the new Mindy Kaling comedy.

The HBO series, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" features stars Sherri Shepherd, Maya Rose, Rob Huebel, and a cast of local actors who are filling in as extras.

The set on Friday, June 18, is on a section of Raymond Avenue near Vassar College in the Arlington section of Poughkeepsie.

If you don't see any stars, including Kaling, of "The Office" fame, you will see what it is like during filming with tons of trucks, cameras, lightboxes, and other gear filling the street.

Local business owners are being good sports about the whole endeavor including The Dreaming Goddess, who is encouraging customers to come on in.

Last week, the stars taking part in the HBO series “The White House Plumbers,” a limited series based on the Watergate scandal, were filming in Poughkeepsie too. They are expected back soon.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission said the series, which tells the story of freshman roommates at a Vermont college and the antics that surround their lives, is just one of nine movies or series filming or in pre-production in the area currently.

They say to look for more movies/series filming next month.

