Casting Call: Peacock Show Filming In Area Needs Extras

Calling all wannabe actors of all ages. A new TV series streaming on Peacock -- "Poker Face" -- is looking for extras from ages 9 to adults to play restaurant customers and staff.

The show, which stars Benjamin Bratt and Natasha Lyonne, is looking to cast local Orange County adults and kids between the ages of 9-13 years old, according to the Orange County Film/Tourism and the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The roles, the commission said, are best for anyone living within 30 minutes of Newburgh and Walden.

The dates run from Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 26.

For kids parts, parents should email pokerface@gwcnyc.com and make your subject line say "Hudson Valley local BBQ Kids”

Make sure to include the following in the body of your email:

Name and child's name

Child's DOB and age

Confirm child is a SAG member or non-SAG

Phone number

Which forms of IDs they will be bringing (If you have a VISA or Employment Authorization Card, please let them know)

Note whether you have a work permit/trust account set up

Please confirm you are fully available Monday, May 16, or Tuesday, May 17 in Walden, NY (covid test prior to work required for guardian and child in Newburgh)

Include current non-professional photos so they can see your child's current look

Confirm you have read the covid vaccination policy and that you and your child can comply (Fully vax + 1 booster, if eligible) or if you will need to request an accommodation.

Adults should send an email to: pokerface@gwcnyc.com with the subject line "Orange County, BBQ Attendee"

You will also need to include your name, phone number, union status, and a few current selfies.

