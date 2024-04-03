Fatal Crash: 38-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Crash In Region

The Greene County wreck happened at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, on State Route 23 in the town of Windham.

New York State Police said 38-year-old Adam Kingsley, of Hunter, was driving a Toyota westbound on State Route 23 when he went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Kingsley, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other reports of injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

