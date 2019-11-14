Facebook Signs Move To NYC's Hudson Yards: Three Buildings, 30 Floors, 1.5 Million Square Feet

The Manhattan magnet that is Hudson Yards just landed another huge client: Facebook has signed a lease for a massive new operations hub on the waterfront.

The social media giant is planting an enormous footprint, leasing more than 1.5 million square feet of space in three buildings across 30 floors, including 1.2 million square feet in the development’s spectacular 1,000-foot-tall tower, Hudson Yards announced Thursday .

Facebook, which currently has its main Manhattan office off Astor Place, plans to head to its West Side digs next year.

“When considering the next phase of our growth in the city, it was important that our newest office space was situated in the heart of a vibrant community that offered access to arts, culture, media and commerce,” said John Tenanes, Facebook’s vice president of global facilities and real estate. “Hudson Yards offered this and more.”

Facebook joins Google, which is planning a big move to the West Village.

The $25 billion Hudson Yards , which officially opened just west of Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen in March, features skyscrapers, a mega mall – with the city’s first Nieman Marcus -- and a cultural center.

It also sports the distinctive “Vessel,” a 150-foot-tall structure that symbolizes what is one of the country’s largest developments -- 18 million square feet on 14 acres.

Coming soon is “The Edge,” which, at 1,131 feet above West Street, will be the tallest man-made viewing platform in the Western Hemisphere.

That opens in March.

