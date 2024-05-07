15-Year-Old Struck By Car In Rockland, Seriously Injured

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 6:10 p.m., Monday, May 6, at 290 W. Route 59 in Spring Valley.

According to Det. Matthew Galli of the Spring Valley Police, responding officers, found the teen being treated by Chaverim and Hatzoloh EMS members.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Vahalla for further treatment and is listed in stable but serious condition, Galli said.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The Spring Valley Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Galli or the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400.

