Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of His Mother At Her New Rochelle Home

A Westchester man has been sentenced to state prison for killing his mother by strangling her to death.

New Rochelle resident Daniel Flores-Arteaga, age 28, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, on Thursday, Sept. 15.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m., Flores-Arteaga put his 54-year-old mother into a chokehold during a dispute, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah's office said.

When police responded to the scene, they found Flores-Arteaga in the home and his mother unconscious on the floor, the DA's office said.

The victim was transported to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where she never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after being taken off life support, officials said.

In July 2022, the Flores-Arteaga pled guilty to manslaughter

