Covington, Virginia resident Percell Ross Blakely, age 54, was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for the October 2021 murder of 62-year-old Andres Valenzuela in New Rochelle, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, April 18.

According to the DA's Office, on Oct. 14, 2021, just after 2:45 a.m., Blakely used a .22 firearm to shoot Valenzuela two times while trying to rob him on Main Street in New Rochelle.

Valenzuela, whose shift had ended just moments before, was taken to New Rochelle Hospital, where he later died.

Blakely, who has prior felony convictions, was arrested days later on Oct. 17, 2021, at a residential building in Brooklyn. Police were also able to find the weapon used in the murder.

Blakely pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday, Feb. 15.

During his sentencing proceedings, Valenzuela's daughter read a statement: "The Valenzuela Family cannot forgive you because you destroyed a family and because we believe in divine justice and human justice, which has been fulfilled today.”

