The investigation into the incident began on Sunday, April 14 around 5:45 a.m., when the New York City Police Department told New Rochelle officers that a 41-year-old stabbing victim at a Bronx hospital had reported being stabbed at Lit Sports Lounge and Grill at 234 North Ave. in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

The man's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, according to Coyne.

New Rochelle detectives soon responded to the Bronx to meet with the victim, who did not fully cooperate with the investigation. The department then went to the sports var and found a small crime scene outside the establishment that was processed, Coyne said.

The investigation into the stabbing is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

