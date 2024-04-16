The incident happened on Monday, April 15 just before 8 p.m. at 361 Main St. (Route 1) in New Rochelle, where officers found a 19-year-old victim on the ground with multiple contusions to his face, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the victim had become involved in an altercation with another man before around 15 others joined in to attack him, Coyne said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.