The free vaccinations will be given to dogs, cats, and ferrets on Sunday, May 5 at Stamen Animal Hospital in New Rochelle at 61 Quaker Ridge Rd., Westchester officials announced.

Vaccinations will be given out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no appointments will be needed. Cats and ferrets are required to be in carriers and dogs must be on a leash. Additionally, aggressive dogs must be muzzled.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler urged residents to consider bringing their pets.

"Vaccinating your pet against rabies will protect your pet and your family in case your pet has had contact with a rabid or potentially rabid animal," Amler said.

Under New York law, dogs and cats are required to receive their first rabies vaccine no later than four months after they are born and must receive a second rabies shot within a year of the first one. Additional boosters must then be given every one to three years after that depending on the vaccine used.

Any owners who fail to vaccinate their pets may be fined up to $2,000.

According to country officials, rabies is a fatal disease and most commonly affects raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. Pets such as cats and dogs can also be at risk after coming into contact with these animals, though.

Signs of rabies include:

Abnormal aggression or tameness;

Loss of a fear of people;

Excitement or irritability;

Spit or frothing at the mouth.

Any suspected contact with rabid animals must be reported to the Westchester County Health Department at (914) 813-5000.

