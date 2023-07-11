New Update: Man Shot By Cop In New Rochelle Dies, Attorney General Says

New Rochelle resident Jerrel Garris, age 37, died on Monday, July 10 in a local hospital after being shot by Detective Steven Conn in an incident on Monday, July 3, the New York Attorney's General Office announced on Tuesday, July 11.

According to the office, State Police, and New Rochelle Police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday when a grocery store in New Rochelle at 33 Lincoln Ave. reported a theft to police and gave officers a description of the suspect.

New Rochelle officers then found a man matching this description, Garris, on Lincoln Avenue near North Avenue, and confronted him.

During this confrontation, Garris was shot by Conn with one round from his department-issued firearm after he allegedly grabbed another officer's gun to try and remove it from the holster, according to authorities.

Garris was then taken to Westchester Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

The other officers involved in the shooting were identified by State Police as New Rochelle officers Kari Bird and Gabrielle Chavarry.

New Rochelle Police later released body camera footage of the incident that depicts a struggle between the officers and Garris.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Garris's family mourned his loss and urged for New Rochelle Police to release the full footage of the shooting.

"We ask for prayer and peace as we prepare to memorialize him," the family said.

They continued, "We are committed to getting Justice for Jarrell and submit that if the City of New Rochelle is sincere about its commitment to transparency and it’s not just a veneer, all videos of Jarrell’s execution should be released immediately."

The incident is now under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, which assesses every incident where a police officer may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. The office investigates when an assessment determines that an officer may have caused the death, officials said.

