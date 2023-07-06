New Update: Names Of Suspect, Officers Involved In Shooting In New Rochelle Released

The incident happened on Monday, July 3 around 4:30 p.m., when a grocery store in New Rochelle reported a theft to police and gave officers a description of the suspect.

Police then located the man matching this description, identified as 37-year-old Jerrel Garris, walking close to the store on Lincoln Avenue near North Avenue, and confronted him.

When New Rochelle officers Kari Bird, Gabrielle Chavarry, and Detective Steven Conn approached Garris and attempted to arrest him, Garris allegedly grabbed an officer's gun to try and remove it from the holster, prompting Conn to shoot him with one round from his department-issued firearm, according to New York State Police and New Rochelle Police.

No shots were fired after this.

After the shooting, officers gave medical aid to Garris and took him to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not yet released Garris' place of residence.

New Rochelle Police later released body camera footage of the incident that depicts a struggle between the officers and Garris.

State Police and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the incident.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

