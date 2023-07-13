Lane Closures: Busy Bridge Over I-95 In New Rochelle To Be Affected

The North Avenue bridge running over I-95 in New Rochelle will be reduced to only one lane on both Friday, July 14, and Monday, July 17, according to the New York Thruway Authority.

The lane closures will span from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, officials said, adding that the closures will facilitate bridge construction.

New Rochelle Police will be located at the scene to direct traffic through the work zone.

The North Avenue bridge is set to be replaced over the length of a three-year $31.8 million project, which is expected to be completed by 2025. The new bridge will be wider, improve traffic flow, and have a higher vertical clearance over I-95.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.