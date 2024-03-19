Grand Opening Held For Newly-Remodeled Gym At New Rochelle YMCA

The New Rochelle YMCA held a grand opening for its newly remodeled gymnasium on Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. following a restoration effort supported by the city, Westchester County, New York State, and federal governments.

The effort was also funded by several local community and business partners and donors, according to the YMCA.

"We want to thank all the elected officials, businesses, donors and our wonderful vendors who have worked tirelessly to make sure we have a beautiful new gymnasium,” said YMCA CEO Jennifer Ryan Safsel, who continued, "This generous, heartfelt support and commitment to our YMCA gymnasium will allow it to return to being the local hub for health, wellness, and community engagement it has always been for years to come.”

The gym is utilized for countless activities, including basketball, volleyball, afterschool programs, remote learning hubs, chair yoga, salsa classes, and pickleball.

