First Positive Human West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In New Rochelle

A New Rochelle resident has been confirmed to be positive for West Nile Virus, Westchester County officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The news comes after the first batches of mosquitoes carrying the virus were discovered in Rye and Mamaroneck on Friday, Aug. 25.

Following the discovery, standing water around the resident's home and catch basis was evaluated by county health officials and treated with larvicide as needed.

Officials used the news to warn residents to take measures to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

"This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active," said Westchester Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

In order to protect against mosquitoes, residents should inspect their property for standing water and remove it to stop the insects from breeding. Additionally, any residents who see large areas of standing water on public property should report it to the Health Department at (914) 813-5000.

According to health officials, West Nile Virus can cause a mild or moderate flu-like illness that can be more serious in people aged 60 and above, or those with other health issues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.