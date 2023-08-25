Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found In Rye, Mamaroneck: Here's How To Protect Yourself

The two virus-carrying batches of the insects were caught in Rye and Mamaroneck and were this season's first batch to test positive, the Westchester County Department of Health announced on Friday, Aug. 25.

Following this discovery, the Health Department will now inspect the areas surrounding the positive mosquito batches and treat any catch basins holding standing water to prevent mosquito breeding if necessary.

The two batches to carry the virus were the first ones out of the 108 collected by the county from 11 locations throughout Westchester that were tested, officials said.

The county also performed the testing in 2022, when 11 batches tested positive for carrying the virus out of a total of 151 submitted for testing. The first batch to test positive in 2022 was discovered on Aug. 4.

County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler warned residents about protecting themselves against any mosquitos carrying the virus.

"As you spend more time outdoors, protect yourself and your family by using repellents, especially from dawn to dusk, when many mosquitoes are active. Apply sunscreen first, and repellent second," Amler said.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, body aches, and joint pain. It can be more serious for those aged 60 and up as well as those with underlying medical conditions, health officials said.

The Health Department gave tips to avoid the virus, including:

Avoiding going outside during the late afternoon and late evening when mosquitos are active and feeding;

Wearing insect repellent and following the instructions;

Wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks when outdoors;

Checking your property for anything that holds standing water and pouring it out or putting it away;

Removing standing water from children's toys and playhouses left outside;

Keeping storm drains and gutters free of debris.

Any residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report it to the Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.

