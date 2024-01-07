Mostly Cloudy 37°

Busy Hutchinson River Parkway Off-Ramp In New Rochelle To Close For Over Month: Here's Where

Motorists are being given a heads-up that a busy parkway off-ramp in Westchester will close for more than a month to allow crews to perform construction work. 

The closure will affect Exit 9A on the Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
The ramp from the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway to Exit 9A (Mill Road) in New Rochelle will close beginning on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closure will continue through 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, officials added. 

Motorists are asked to use the posted detour as an alternate route. 

Officials said the closure will allow crews to perform a water main installation.

