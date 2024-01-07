Busy Hutchinson River Parkway Off-Ramp In New Rochelle To Close For Over Month: Here's Where

The ramp from the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway to Exit 9A (Mill Road) in New Rochelle will close beginning on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will continue through 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, officials added.

Motorists are asked to use the posted detour as an alternate route.

Officials said the closure will allow crews to perform a water main installation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.