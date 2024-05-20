Town House Kitchen + Drinks, located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., reopened for business on Thursday, May 16 after closing in December.

The eatery, formerly known as Town House, is led by Culinary Creative Director Renee Forsberg, who worked for nearly two decades as Culinary Director for Food Network star Bobby Flay's full-service restaurants.

The re-opened restaurant is now an American bistro and serves a menu full of handcrafted cocktails; comfort food such as wild mushroom pizza, wings, and Town House Smashburgers; seafood such as Maine oysters, poached shrimp cocktail, and tuna tartare; and larger entrees like 12-oz rib-eye steaks or lobster bucatini.

Those with a sweet tooth can also look forward to ordering desserts from Mamaroneck-based Penny Lick Ice Cream or Hastings-on-Hudson-based By the Way Bakery.

Town House co-owner Thomas Yagoda said the business seeks to create "unforgettable experiences" for visitors.

"We also don't take ourselves too seriously. We want every visit to be infused with a sense of fun and discovery," Yagoda added.

In addition to dining space, the three-floor eatery features a private wine bar on the second floor and an art studio on the third floor where a rotating lineup of local art exhibits, musical performances, poetry readings, and more will be showcased.

The restaurant is now open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Daily happy hours are held on the first and second-floor bars from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The eatery's full menu can be viewed by clicking here.

