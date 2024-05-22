New Rochelle's Glen Island Beach To Open Soon: Here's When

Beginning on Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27, Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle will open on a pre-season basis, Westchester County Parks announced.

Following this, both beaches will open on weekends and holidays only until Sunday, June 23. Glen Island Beach will then open daily and Croton Point Beach will open Wednesday through Sundays beginning on Saturday, June 29 through Monday, Sept. 2.

Additionally, on Friday, June 28, all four county-owned pools will open daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Saxon Woods in White Plains;

Sprain Ridge Park and Tibbetts Brook Park in Yonkers;

Willson's Woods in Mount Vernon.

Proof of county residency will be required at Glen Island Park and all pools, officials said. This must be shown with either a Westchester County Park Pass or a New York driver's license showing a Westchester address.

Admission fees will be charged at all of the beach and pool facilities and parking fees will apply at Tibbetts Brook Park, Croton Point, and Glen Island.

