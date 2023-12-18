$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At New Rochelle Store: Here's Where

A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 16 at a business in New Rochelle, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was sold at 1-Marina Deli located at 416 Pelham Rd., officials said.

The winning numbers were announced to be 03 09 10 20 62 with a Powerball number of 25.

If you're looking to join in on the fun, Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.