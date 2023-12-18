Light Rain and Breezy 51°

SHARE

$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At New Rochelle Store: Here's Where

A lucky lottery player is enjoying more holiday cheer than usual after buying a winning Powerball ticket at a Westchester store. 

<p>The winning ticket was sold at 1-Marina Deli in New Rochelle.&nbsp;</p>

The winning ticket was sold at 1-Marina Deli in New Rochelle. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Flickr via Leo Reynolds
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 16 at a business in New Rochelle, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The ticket was sold at 1-Marina Deli located at 416 Pelham Rd., officials said.

The winning numbers were announced to be 03 09 10 20 62 with a Powerball number of 25. 

If you're looking to join in on the fun, Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE